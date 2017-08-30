Supporters and Protestors Turn Out to Rally During President Trump's Visit to Springfield

The president's visit drew crowds of supporters and protestors to Springfield. But with tight security they weren't close to the president or each other.



Trump supporters got as close as they could to the Loren Cook Company, gathering on Kearney Street, while other demonstrators, those against trumps policies, were kept farther away on Glenstone.



Several hundred turned out for what they called the People’s protest where they carried signs of love trumps hate a message of diversity.

Jaye Owens of Springfield said, "My message is all lives are valuable. Black lives matter. Trans lives matter. Immigrant lives matter. The policies stripping people of their rights are Americana."



The counter protestors permit limited the demonstration to the Glenstone location. It was about a mile or more away from the president’s speech.

But even some those waving flags in support of the president, closer on Kearney, missed seeing the motorcade. Still, they echoed words of support.



Paul Weber, a veteran of Operation Desert Storm said, "How many years have they said, ‘If the country was run like a business..’ Well, here's your chance."

Supporters of the president also called on republicans in congress to get behind the president.

Jerry Thiessen of Bolivar scolded, "Get with the program and support the president. No sports team or sports organization can do well if they’re tackling the quarterback."

Sharon Mayo, a supporter of President Trump from Joplin said, "I think they need to quit being a baby, and get behind him."

And Kathy Forck a supporter from Jefferson City, chimed in,

"We elected him congress! We elected Trump! So, follow him."



On tax reform the demonstrators are at odds.

Becky Schwandt, a Presbyterian minister from Springfield said,

"He likes to cut taxes on the wealthy and help out those who have enough money."



Tanner Isenberger, a Trump supporter from Bolivar argued,

"We need to lower the corporate tax rate. The average among other countries is 24%. Here in America, our federal corporate tax rate is like 36% and we wonder why jobs are leaving. Jobs are going other places."



While demonstrators are very divided on the tax reform issue they were united in that they wanted a peaceful protest.

