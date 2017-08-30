Rescue Rx to the Rescue

There's a good reason behind Wesley's House's new Rescue RX program in Pittsburg.

"When we think about poverty, a lot of times we just think about food. But really, when you think about poverty, it has to do with healthcare, access to medicine, education, jobs, a whole list of things," said Wesley House's Executive Director Marcee Binder.

The program will help eligible clients who are at or below 185% of the poverty line, purchase prescription drugs.It will provide 50 participants with one time assistance of up to $100 for medication. But 10 participants can extend to program for another two months, if they take an employment class and a money management class.

"We here at Wesley House are always thinking, 'What can we do to make the lives of our clients a little bit easier so that can focus on a more sustainable future for themselves?'" said Binder.

The classes provide participants with life skills aimed at keeping them out of poverty.

"It's not going to intimidate people. We have one page that will list when your bills are due, and what your bills actually are. (Participants learn) what to do in months where you've had unusual expenses, and how do you juggle that," said Family Stability Case Manager Lou Ann Colyer.

The classes even cover topics like how to handle phone calls from debt collectors.

The Rescue Rx program wouldn't be possible without a partnership with Pittsburg's Lindburg Pharmacy.

"There's a lot of people in the community in need of medication and sometimes they can't afford it. So, being able to serve the community and get people the medicine they need, it was a no brainer for us," said Pharmacist Jason Heardt.

If you think you qualify for the Rescue Rx program, just come down to Wesley House and make an appointment with a case manager. The program kicks off September 5th.