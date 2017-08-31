GRDA, Mayes County FDs continue Texas rescue efforts

GRDA Police Officer Billy Blackwell navigates a water rescue boat down a flooded roadway in the Houston area. The boat in the background also contains GRDA officers. They have been in Texas since Monday evening, to help with water rescue efforts in the af

GRDA Police Officers guide their water rescue boat through a flooded neighborhood in the Houston area. These officers, along with other members of a Mayes County water rescue contingent, continue to lend a hand in Texas following the devastation left by H

GRDA Police Officers transport two people away from their flooded residence in the Houston area. GRDA, along with firemen from Locust Grove, Adair and Pryor make up a Mayes County contingent that has been helping with rescue efforts following the devastat

A Mayes County contingent of rescue workers, including officers from the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department, along with firemen from Locust Grove, Pryor and Adair and personnel with Mayes County Emergency Management, were continuing their water rescue efforts in the Houston area on Thursday.

According to reports from GRDA Police, they have made at least 30 rescues in the Memorial City area, including animals (a bird, a rabbit, 6 dogs and 4 cats), since they first began their work on Tuesday.

Their area of rescue operations has some navigational challenges, due to many underwater hazards, however they will continue operations for as long as they are needed.

This team left from Pryor on Monday morning, following a request for assistance from the state of Texas to Oklahoma, which was then relayed through the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management. Several Oklahoma counties have sent rescue teams to the Houston area, following the devastation left by Hurricane Harvey.