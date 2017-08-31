Fleet Maintenance Finds New Carbon Monoxide Danger to JPD Vehicles



Joplin police and other departments using Ford Explorers work to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

But Joplin’s fleet maintenance crew discovered it's more than just muffler and tailpipe trouble.



Joplin police and other law enforcement spend lots of time in their cars often while they are idling. And for some, that was making them sick.

Several Joplin officers recently reported dizziness, strong odors and for one, even vomiting, so investigations began.



Captain Trevor Duncan said the first mystery solved did not involve carbon monoxide. He explained, "A battery basically melted and exploded on the engine which sent fumes back into the officers vehicle."

While that explained the vomiting case, it didn’t others. So Joplin police contacted Ford about national carbon monoxide issues with Explorers. The manufacturer recommended outfitting the entire fleet with curved tailpipe extensions.



Capt. Duncan said, "We've done that to eighteen of our twenty-two Explorers at this point. We’re getting the last four done through the muffler shop."



As an added precaution, the department also installed carbon monoxide detectors in all Explorers. But even after adding extensions to the tailpipes one alarm sounded. They sent the car to the city maintenance garage where a new problem was discovered.



Capt. Duncan said, "There's a couple of what they call body plugs that had deteriorated to the point that they were allowing exhaust to come into the cabin."



Fleet maintenance supervisor Bob Johnson showed us where those plugs are supposed to go, on the undercarriage just above the muffler. But they wouldn’t stay in the vehicle.

Johnson explained, "What happens is the heat from the exhaust deteriorates it from the heat until it comes loose and falls out."



Picking up one of the plastic plugs we said, “It’s crumbling . Yeah, it crumbled. It’s like ash."



The heat generated in an officers car which is run more regularly might not be the same as in a consumer model of the vehicle which is different. So, it is not clear if the problem could occur for citizens.

Johnson tried to order new plugs but Ford said the replacement plugs are back ordered.

Johnson said the entire fleet will be rechecked and he's coming up with a solution to prevent future problems.

Johnson said, "I’ve ordered special tape that has a five hundred degree barrier. Between that plastic plug and the tailpipe, hopefully that will stop."



For now anytime a detector sounds the Explorer is sidelined.

Capt. Duncan explained, "Our officers’ safety is the number one priority and we don’t want anyone officers to be subjected to chemicals or odors that could cause them health issues."

Johnson said Ford claims the carbon monoxide problem comes from installers of extra police equipment.

The tailpipe extensions and installation cost thirty-five to forty dollars per car.

Carl junction added tailpipe extensions to one of its vehicles.



