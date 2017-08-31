4 States Step Up for Texas

On Sept. 2nd, a semi will leave Carthage and head for Texas filled with supplies for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Chris' Roadhouse Diesel, Morgan Pallets, and Schrader's Towing pooled their resources for a truck and driver, but they need your help filling it with supplies.

"The shelter these items are going to, they are actually going to have livestock animals there. They are going to have families there. They are going to have pets there," said volunteer Ashley Going.

Traditional donations like non perishable food will happily be accepted, but supplies for livestock and pets are in high demand. Harvey's victims also need help staying healthy as the put their lives back together.

"One big thing: masks. Because once they start going back in these homes, they're going to be filled with mold. These people are going to want to protect themselves," said Going.

The volunteers behind this operation can relate with what Harvey's victims are going through.

"Most recently in April, we had a pretty decent sized flood. I'll never forget that day when the water was rising up to my front door. I can't even imagine knowing that you're actually going to lose your entire house," said volunteer Brittany Elizabeth Stanley.

"I'm a survivor of the Joplin tornado. I know what it's like to have absolutely nothing. I went through that. I survived it. Thankfully I had people walk up to me and hand me donations left and right, to help me get back on my feet," said Going.

If you'd like to donate, there's still time. The truck's going to be in Carthage accepting donations, all day on the 1st and 2nd. Donations can be brought right to the truck at 18015 old 66 Blvd., the site of Chris' Roadhouse Diesel.

