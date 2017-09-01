Crowder College Renames Building in Honor of MO U.S. Senator Roy Blunt

Crowder College unveiled a new name for its renewable and alternative technology center. The teaching building now bears the name of Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt.

For the past five years, Crowder College has taught students in this building ways to manufacture and repair various forms of "green energy" mechanisms.

The college's president says Senator Blunt played a big role in getting the facility built.

"Our Board of Trustees has wanted to honor the great assistance that Senator Blunt, at that time Representative Blunt even, was to the college in securing some federal funding, some Department of Energy funding, some private donations, negotiating regulations. He and his staff were just absolutely invaluable," says Dr. Jennifer Methvin, President of Crowder College.

"It's critically important to continue to look at renewables," says Senator Blunt. "Whether that's crops, or solar, or hydro. All of those things seem to me to be in a little bit of a downturn in popularity, as fossil fuels have gotten more important."

"We know of no one else who is training solar and wind technicians to the level that Crowder College is in Missouri," says Methvin. "So it has given local students opportunities to work for companies in our area, but also to students who want to travel and work in other states where there the wind and solar industry is very strong."

"The whole idea, if you grew up in the Ozarks like I did and my mom and dad were dairy farmers, we understood reuse, recycle, and don't let anything go to waste, a long time before it became popular," says Senator Blunt.

Next year marks the 40th year the college has offered alternative energy instruction.