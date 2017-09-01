KHP Seeking Vehicle From Fatal Hit & Run In Greenwood County

The Kansas Highway Patrol is seeking assistance from the public to help identify and locate a vehicle which left the scene of a fatal crash early this morning. The crash occurred at approximately 12:38 a.m., September 1, 2017. It was on US-400 Highway, one mile west of Severy, Kan. in Greenwood County.

Mark Makovec, 45 years old, of Chanute, was changing a tire on a 1993 Chevrolet truck, when he was struck by an unknown truck. The damage to the hit and run vehicle may be minimal, but green fabric or fibers may be located on the vehicle from the victim’s clothing. The KHP crashlog for the incident can be found at: www.kansas.gov/khp-crashlogs/search/viewDetail/2017-011857.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this time. If anyone receives any information on the hit and run vehicle, or reports of a driver who may have been involved in this incident, please forward it to the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop H at 620-431-2100.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is grateful to the public for their assistance to help with our cases. There have been numerous instances and vehicles which have been successfully located, thanks to help from our citizens. We thank you, and truly appreciate any help you can provide.

