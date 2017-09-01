Candidate Forum & Meet the Candidates Event - October 17th

USD 503, Parsons Chamber of Commerce, Parsons Sun and KLKC Radio are offering two opportunities to let the public learn more about candidates in contested races that will be decided in the November 7th General Election.

A forum is scheduled from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at the Parsons High School Vocational-Technology, 3030 Morton.

There will also be a Meet the Candidates Event at the Parsons Senior Center, 1800 Belmont, from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Thursday, October 19, 2017. Finger foods and beverages will be provided.

Jim Zaleski will serve as moderator for the Candidate Forum that will start at 6:30 p.m., October 17th with candidates running for the unexpired, 2-year term on the USD 503 Board of Education, based in Parsons. This race features Beatrice Fontelroy and Michael Kastle. The first segment will end at 6:50 p.m..

There will be a five minute break followed by a segment, scheduled from 6:55-7:25 p.m. with candidates running for the Labette Community College Board of Trustees featuring Carl Hoskins, Rod Landrum, Patrick McReynolds, and Thomas Phelan.

After another five minute break, the final segment of the forum is scheduled from 7:30-8:30 p.m. with candidates running for the Parsons City Commission: Verlyn Bolinger, Peter Cook, Jonna Gabbert, Joshua Gray, Harold Gross, Jeff Perez, Raven Martinez and Tom Shaw.

Questions will be presented by media representatives from the Parsons Sun and KLKC Radio. Questions will be asked on a rotating basis, starting in alphabetical order. No questions will be accepted from the floor. However, people from the community are invited to submit questions in advance by sending an email to Ray Nolting, rnolting@ParsonsSun.com or to Annette Tucker, annette@klkcadio.com..

Proceedings will be aired lived on the Parsons USD 503 cable access channel #5, KLKC 93.5 FM and 1540 AM, and streamed on www.klkcradio.com.