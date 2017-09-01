Candidate Forum & Meet the Candidates Event - October 17th

USD 503, Parsons Chamber of Commerce, Parsons Sun and KLKC Radio are offering two opportunities to let the public learn more about candidates in contested races that will be decided in the November 7th General Election.
A forum is scheduled from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at the Parsons High School Vocational-Technology, 3030 Morton.
There will also be a Meet the Candidates Event at the Parsons Senior Center, 1800 Belmont, from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Thursday, October 19, 2017. Finger foods and beverages will be provided.
Jim Zaleski will serve as moderator for the Candidate Forum that will start at 6:30 p.m., October 17th with candidates running for the unexpired, 2-year term on the USD 503 Board of Education, based in Parsons. This race features Beatrice Fontelroy and Michael Kastle. The first segment will end at 6:50 p.m..
There will be a five minute break followed by a segment, scheduled from 6:55-7:25 p.m. with candidates running for the Labette Community College Board of Trustees featuring Carl Hoskins, Rod Landrum, Patrick McReynolds, and Thomas Phelan.
After another five minute break, the final segment of the forum is scheduled from 7:30-8:30 p.m. with candidates running for the Parsons City Commission: Verlyn Bolinger, Peter Cook, Jonna Gabbert, Joshua Gray, Harold Gross, Jeff Perez, Raven Martinez and Tom Shaw.
Questions will be presented by media representatives from the Parsons Sun and KLKC Radio. Questions will be asked on a rotating basis, starting in alphabetical order. No questions will be accepted from the floor. However, people from the community are invited to submit questions in advance by sending an email to Ray Nolting, rnolting@ParsonsSun.com or to Annette Tucker, annette@klkcadio.com..
Proceedings will be aired lived on the Parsons USD 503 cable access channel #5, KLKC 93.5 FM and 1540 AM, and streamed on www.klkcradio.com.
September 1st 6:30 PM: 5K & Kid's Fun Run @ Lincoln Park 6:30-8:30PM: 50's & 60's Dance Jon Sherman Quartet @ Meadowbrook Mall September 2nd Facebook Page WebsiteMore >>
The Wyandotte Nation Tribal/Municipal Police Department (WNTPD) will be hosting a Community Block Party during “National Night Out” Tuesday evening, Oct. 3 at the Heritage Acres Park, 14400 S. Porcupine Rd., in Wyandotte, Okla. The event kicks off at 6:30 pm and wraps up around 8:30 pm. It will be an opportunity for the community to come together and visit with neighbors and local law enforcement to form stronger partnerships. The evening events will feature fun activiti...More >>
Last year’s inaugural Bridal Crawl, hosted by Memorial Auditorium and featuring merchants in Downtown Pittsburg, was such a success that future brides and the merchants asked for a repeat this fall. Memorial Auditorium staff was happy to comply. The crawl will kick off on Friday, Sept. 22, at Memorial Auditorium. Brides, mothers and others may pick up passports on the main level between 4 and 6 p.m. for $5 each. There, they may have the opportunity to browse booths of wedding-...More >>
4-State Heroes Appreciation Tour 2017 Sponsored by Midwest Ford Dealers.More >>
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has scheduled a series of public meetings for the discussion of the state’s proposed renewal of the KanCare program and to provide input and ideas for changes. Anyone may provide comment and input about the KanCare renewal at any time from June 14, 2017 until October 15, 2017. The state intends to submit the renewal request on November 1, 2017. There will be a second set of meetings in the fall of 2017 to collect form...More >>
Connect2Culture (C2C), Joplin's community arts agency, announces its inaugural performing arts series at a press conference on Friday, June 16, 2017 inside Joplin Memorial Hall (212 West 8th Street). Connect2Culture’s inaugural performing arts series, Curtains Up, will bring national touring artists to Joplin in September and December of 2017 and February of 2018 to both Memorial Hall and the Joplin High School Performing Arts Center. “Bringing high quality nationa...More >>
