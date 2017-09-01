Quantcast

Little Balkans Days - September 1st-3rd

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

September 1st

6:30 PM: 5K & Kid's Fun Run @ Lincoln Park

6:30-8:30 PM: 50's & 60's Dance Jon Sherman Quartet @ Meadowbrook Mall

September 2nd 

7 AM-9 AM: Photography Contest @ Memorial Auditorium, upper lobby

7 AM: Gorilla Century Bike Ride @ Pittsburg High School

8 AM-Noon: Farmer's Market

8 AM-11 AM Pancake Breakfast @ St. John Lutheran Activity Center

8 AM-1 PM: 3 Person Scramble Golf Tournament @ Four Oaks Golf Course

8 AM-1 PM: Chili Cook Off @ Lincoln Park

8 AM-11 PM: Mike's Amusements Carnival & Games @ Lincoln Park

8 AM-5 PM: Arts, Crafts, & Food Vendors @ Lincoln Park

8:30 AM: Tennis Tournament @ Four Oaks Tennis Courts

9 AM & 11 AM: Train Rides (One Hour Round Trips) @ Monroe @ Elm Streets

9 AM-2 PM: Annual Book Sale @ Pittsburg Public Library

9 AM-4 PM: Quilt Guild Quilt Show @ Memorial Auditorium, lower level

9 AM-5 PM: Free Petting Zoo @ 6th & Pine

10 AM-4 PM: Living History: Civil War Living Reenactment Camp @ Crawford County Historical Museum

9 AM-10:30 AM: Baby Contest @ Jr. King and Queen Contest @ Lincoln Park - JJ Richards Band Dome. Registration @ 8:30 AM.

10:30 AM-11:30 AM: Dog Show @ Lincoln Park, Registration @ 10 AM

10 AM-Soldout: Homemade Ice Cream, Cake, & Pie Social @ First Methodist Church

10 AM-4 PM: Radio Controlled Airplanes @ Half mile west & half mile north of the Pittsburg Airport.

10 AM-4 PM: Scavenger Hunt: Mining for Treasure @ Miners Hall Museum in Franklin, KS

10 AM-4 PM: Cake Show @ Lincoln Center

10 AM-5 PM: Folk Life Festival @ Apex State (Lincoln Park-West End) w/ Master of Ceremonies - J.T. Knoll

  • 10 AM - John Kendrick & The Branchy Boys
  • 11 AM - White Buffalo
  • 12 PM - Johnnie Zibert Band
  • 1 PM - The J3 Band
  • 2 PM - Julian Davis
  • 3 PM-5 PM - Kologard

Noon-3 PM: Pittsburg Idol Auditions @ Lincoln Park-JJ Richards Band Dome

Noon-11 PM: Beer Garden @ Lincoln Park-JJ Richards Band Dome

1 PM: Bocci Tournament

2 PM-3 PM: French Cookie Demonstration @ Lincoln Center

6 PM-8:30 PM: Conway Jackson & Shane Duling Band @ Lincoln Center-JJ Richards Band Dome

9 PM-11 PM: Cody Canada & The Departed

Sunday September 3rd

8 AM-1 PM: 3 Person Scramble Golf Tournament

9:30 AM: Extended Train Ride-Chicken Train

Noon-4 PM: Living History: Civil War Living Reenactment Camp

1 PM- 5 PM: Accordion Festival & Polka Dance @ Meadowbrook Mall

1:30-3:30 PM: Chicken Dinner @ Meadowbrook Mall

5 PM-7 PM: Fishing Derby @ Lakeside Park

At Dusk: "Mary Poppins Family Movie Night @ Lincoln Park-JJ Richards Band Dome

