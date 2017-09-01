Quantcast

September 1, 2017 Football Scoreboard

September 1, 2017 Football Scoreboard

Baxter Springs 40 Oswego 13 Final
Sallisaw Central 27 Commerce 50 Final
Harrisonville, MO 21 Pittsburg 37 Final
McDonald County 13 Seneca 41 Final
Riverton 0 Columbus 48 Final
Girard 6 Frontenac 33 Final
Ozark 14 Carl Junction 35 Final
Willard 19 Neosho 7 Final
Fairland 14 Wyandotte 30 Final
Mt. Vernon 25 Monett 20 Final
Joplin 18 Kickapoo 17 Final
Carthage 42 Branson 7 Final
Webb City 42 Republic 0 Final
Uniontown 16 Southeast 12 Final
Chanute 38 Iola 7 Final
Cherryvale 49 Erie 0 Final
Great Bend 41 Field Kindley 18 Final
Labette County 69 Fredonia 6 Final
Bluestem 0 Humboldt 58 Final
Caney Valley 41 Independence 12 Final
Pierce City 47 Jasper 0 Final
Neodesha 26 Jayhawk-Linn 28 Final
Marmaton Valley 68 Chetopa 0 Final/Half
Liberal, MO 53 Northeast 0 Final
St. Paul 32 Pleasanton 8 Final
Buffalo 52 Diamond 0 Final
Welch 42 Watts 14 Final
Afton 58 Colcord 24 Final
Miller 7 Sarcoxie 59 Final
Quapaw 18 OK Union 20 Final
Fort Scott 56 Parsons 7 Final
Cassville 45 East Newton 7 Final
Crest 70 BV Randolph 34 Final
Lamar 30 Aurora 6 Final
Ash Grove 22 El Dorado Springs 20 Final
Nevada 14 St. Pius X 30 Final
Grove 28 Claremore Sequoyah 46 Final
Vinita 20 Jay 41 Final
Miami 8 Hilldale 68 Final
Lyndon 69 Yates Center 18 Final
Anderson County 14 Prairie View 39 Final
