Boy, 8, Helps Harvey Victims With Lemonade Stand

An eight year old boy from Joplin is opening his heart and hands to Texas, to help Harvey victims, some of whom include his own family.

When eight year old Ryan Foster first heard what was happening in Texas, he didn't fully understand all of it, but he knew it wasn't good.

Ryan: "It's kinda hard for me to understand what's happening in Texas, but it's also sad."

Heartbroken to hear of the hurt and displaced people...and pets Ryan went to his mom with an idea, to setup a lemonade stand and offer lemonade, as well as tea and cookies, to help victims of Hurricane Harvey...who include family.

Ryan: "It's really been hard because of my family's down there and all the pets, because my mom's cousin, she, her son, and her husband had to get rescued and her pets, by a boat."

As for how he paid for all the supplies...

Ryan: "I took my allowance that I earned and I bought all this stuff."

But Ryan, wasn't alone for long.

Two of his friends from down the street, Teearra and Addison brought down a table and setup shop to sell handmade bracelets and give all the money the raised to Ryan to send to Texas.

Ryan's mom was touched by their help.

Arin: "I think it's awesome because that's true friends for him, and they've been friends for a long time so it's really awesome."

And it's a level of 'awesome' Ryan's mom says she hopes will spread across the region to help those in Texas.