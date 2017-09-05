Suspect Charged In Hotel Stabbing

As a result of the investigation into Tuesday’s stabbing at Comfort Inn, the Joplin Police Department presented charges against a suspect to the Newton County Prosecutor’s. The Newton County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges of 1st Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action against Nicole L Teague, 30, Joplin. Her bond is set at $100,000. Teague hasn’t been arrested and her whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information on her location should contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131. The mugshot and swollen eye are from a previous arrest unrelated to this case.

# # #

On September 5, 2017 at 11:32 AM the Joplin Police Department received a call about a disturbance with a stabbing at Comfort Inn and Suites, 3400 South Range Line Road. When Officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old female inside the hotel that had been stabbed. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance. She is currently in critical but stable condition.

Detectives responded and are currently investigating the case. No arrests have been made at this time.