Victim In Stable Condition After Hotel Stabbing

On September 5, 2017 at 11:32am the Joplin Police Department received a call about a disturbance with a stabbing at Comfort Inn and Suites, 3400 South Range Line Road. When Officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old female inside the hotel that had been stabbed. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance. She is currently in critical but stable condition.

Detectives responded and are currently investigating the case. No arrests have been made at this time.