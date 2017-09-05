Victim In Stable Condition After Hotel Stabbing

On September 5, 2017 at 11:32am the Joplin Police Department received a call about a disturbance with a stabbing at Comfort Inn and Suites, 3400 South Range Line Road. When Officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old female inside the hotel that had been stabbed. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance. She is currently in critical but stable condition.
Detectives responded and are currently investigating the case. No arrests have been made at this time.
News
Weather
KOAM
KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.