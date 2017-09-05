Quantcast

Full Court Press Questionnaire 2017-18

PDF Questionnaire

Please provide as much information as possible: Stats, quotes, your hopes & feelings about the upcoming season, etc.  The more information you provide here the less we’ll bother you later.  If anything changes (players transferring, coaches leaving, position changes, etc.) after you return the questionnaire please contact us so we can make the magazine as up to date as possible.

Thanks for your help!

RETURN your questionnaire by SEPTEMBER 22 to receive
a $25 restaurant gift certificate and be entered to win $100 Cash.

FINAL DEADLINE IS OCTOBER 13!

General Info: __ Boys __ Girls

School: __________________________

Mascot: __________________________

School Colors: ____________________

Conference/League/District:  __________________  

Class:  __________

Home Court (Name/Capacity): ______________________________

School Athletic Director Name:_____________________________

School Athletic Director email:______________________________

Head Coach Name: ________________________________

How many years as Head Coach at this school (including this year): ________

Coaching Record at School (as Head Coach):  W=_________ L= ___________

Total # of years in coaching (including this coming season): ________

Assistant Coaches names             Ass’t Coaches email             Ass’t Coaches cell #

1. _____________________        ___________________        _____________________

2. _____________________         ___________________        _____________________

3. _____________________        ___________________        _____________________

How has the school you coach now finished the past 5 seasons?

2016 – W=_____ L=_____Final Round of Playoffs Reached (if any)=___________________

2015 – W=_____ L=_____Final Round of Playoffs Reached (if any)=___________________

2014 – W=_____ L=_____Final Round of Playoffs Reached (if any)=___________________

2013 – W=_____ L=_____Final Round of Playoffs Reached (if any)=___________________

2012 – W=_____ L=_____Final Round of Playoffs Reached (if any)=___________________

* Last Year (2016-17 Season) In Review

What was the best part of last season for you and your team? (If you’re a first year head coach, why did you take the job, and what will you bring to the team?

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

What was the biggest challenge of last year?______________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________

Of your graduating seniors, did any of them continue on at the collegiate level? Please list athlete’s name(s) and college(s) attending:   (College Coaches – please ignore)

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

What did you learn or take away from last season? ____________________________

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

* 2017-18 Season Preview

What are your preseason prediction rankings for your league/conference (Missouri & Kansas) or District (Oklahoma)? Please DO NOT include your school.

  1. _________________________________

  2. _________________________________

  3. _________________________________

  4. _________________________________

  5. _________________________________

  6. _________________________________

  7. _________________________________

  8. _________________________________

  9. _________________________________

10. _________________________________

Returning Starters:

Pos.       Class     Name                                           Ht.       Wt.      Stats

_____    _____    ______________________     ____   ____   ______________________

_____    _____    ______________________     ____   ____   ______________________

_____    _____    ______________________     ____   ____   ______________________

_____    _____    ______________________     ____   ____   ______________________

_____    _____    ______________________     ____   ____   ______________________

Starters Lost (number): ___

Other Key Returning Players:

Pos.       Class     Name                                           Ht.       Wt.      Stats

_____    _____    ______________________     ____   ____   ______________________

_____    _____    ______________________     ____   ____   ______________________

_____    _____    ______________________     ____   ____   ______________________

_____    _____    ______________________     ____   ____   ______________________

_____    _____    ______________________     ____   ____   ______________________

Letterwinners Returning (number): ___            Letterwinners Lost (number): ___

Returning players that received All-State honors last year. Please list organization awarding your athlete with the honor (i.e. coaches association, state athletic/activities association, etc.)

_______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

Please list new players (transfers/new to program) expected to make an impact this year?

Pos.       Class     Name                                           Ht.       Wt.      Stats

_____    _____    ______________________     ____   ____   ______________________

_____    _____    ______________________     ____   ____   ______________________

_____    _____    ______________________     ____   ____   ______________________

_____    _____    ______________________     ____   ____   ______________________

Which player(s) will you look to for on-court leadership and why?: _______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

What do you think your team strengths are: _______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

What areas will your team need to improve to be successful?

_______________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

What will be the biggest change for your team from last year to this year:_______________ _______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

What are your expectations or goals for your team:________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________________

2017-18 Schedule (or attach schedule)

Date                      Opponent                                              Home/Away     Conf/Dist?

_________          __________________________        __________    _________

_________          __________________________        __________    _________

_________          __________________________        __________    _________

_________          __________________________        __________    _________

_________          __________________________        __________    _________

_________          __________________________        __________    _________

_________          __________________________        __________    _________

_________          __________________________        __________    _________

_________          __________________________        __________    _________

_________          __________________________        __________    _________

_________          __________________________        __________    _________

_________          __________________________        __________    _________

_________          __________________________        __________    _________

_________          __________________________        __________    _________

_________          __________________________        __________    _________

_________          __________________________        __________    _________

_________          __________________________        __________    _________

_________          __________________________        __________    _________

_________          __________________________        __________    _________

* Head Coach Contact Info:

Home Phone:  _______________________

Work Phone:   _______________________

Cell Phone:   ________________________

Other:   ____________________________

Email:   ____________________________

Personal Twitter Name: ________________

School Twitter Name:  _________________

Preferred way to be contacted: __________

* Miscellaneous:

Name and Cell number for statistician/scorekeeper/etc., we can call for score on game night, during & after the game: Name: ________________________Phone: __________________

If your games are broadcast on Radio or on-line, station call letters: ___________________

Does your school provide scoring updates on Twitter, Facebook, school website, etc. during the game? _______________________________________________________________

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/koamfox14sports & Facebook www.facebook.com/4StatePressBox. Have your scorekeepers tweet updates to us. (i.e. @koamfox14sports North 14, South 11 1st QT 1:35 to play). To help us make sure that your school is represented during basketball season, please have a member of your staff call us with final scores.  We have a toll-free number for your convenience:

                               1-866-248-7223

If you need to get in touch with the KOAM/KFJX Sports Department please call: 417-624-0233 or 620-231-0400, extensions 152 or 153.

Email: sports@koamtv.com or sports@fox14tv.com

Twitter: @koamfox14sports

###

