Full Court Press Questionnaire 2017-18

PDF Questionnaire

Please provide as much information as possible: Stats, quotes, your hopes & feelings about the upcoming season, etc. The more information you provide here the less we’ll bother you later. If anything changes (players transferring, coaches leaving, position changes, etc.) after you return the questionnaire please contact us so we can make the magazine as up to date as possible. Thanks for your help! RETURN your questionnaire by SEPTEMBER 22 to receive

a $25 restaurant gift certificate and be entered to win $100 Cash. FINAL DEADLINE IS OCTOBER 13! General Info: __ Boys __ Girls School: __________________________ Mascot: __________________________ School Colors: ____________________ Conference/League/District: __________________ Class: __________ Home Court (Name/Capacity): ______________________________ School Athletic Director Name:_____________________________ School Athletic Director email:______________________________

Head Coach Name: ________________________________

How many years as Head Coach at this school (including this year): ________

Coaching Record at School (as Head Coach): W=_________ L= ___________

Total # of years in coaching (including this coming season): ________

Assistant Coaches names Ass’t Coaches email Ass’t Coaches cell #

1. _____________________ ___________________ _____________________ 2. _____________________ ___________________ _____________________ 3. _____________________ ___________________ _____________________ How has the school you coach now finished the past 5 seasons? 2016 – W=_____ L=_____Final Round of Playoffs Reached (if any)=___________________ 2015 – W=_____ L=_____Final Round of Playoffs Reached (if any)=___________________ 2014 – W=_____ L=_____Final Round of Playoffs Reached (if any)=___________________ 2013 – W=_____ L=_____Final Round of Playoffs Reached (if any)=___________________ 2012 – W=_____ L=_____Final Round of Playoffs Reached (if any)=___________________ * Last Year (2016-17 Season) In Review What was the best part of last season for you and your team? (If you’re a first year head coach, why did you take the job, and what will you bring to the team? ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

What was the biggest challenge of last year?______________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________

Of your graduating seniors, did any of them continue on at the collegiate level? Please list athlete’s name(s) and college(s) attending: (College Coaches – please ignore)

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

What did you learn or take away from last season? ____________________________

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

* 2017-18 Season Preview

What are your preseason prediction rankings for your league/conference (Missouri & Kansas) or District (Oklahoma)? Please DO NOT include your school.

1. _________________________________

2. _________________________________

3. _________________________________

4. _________________________________

5. _________________________________

6. _________________________________

7. _________________________________

8. _________________________________

9. _________________________________

10. _________________________________

Returning Starters:

Pos. Class Name Ht. Wt. Stats

_____ _____ ______________________ ____ ____ ______________________

_____ _____ ______________________ ____ ____ ______________________

_____ _____ ______________________ ____ ____ ______________________

_____ _____ ______________________ ____ ____ ______________________

_____ _____ ______________________ ____ ____ ______________________

Starters Lost (number): ___

Other Key Returning Players:

Pos. Class Name Ht. Wt. Stats

_____ _____ ______________________ ____ ____ ______________________

_____ _____ ______________________ ____ ____ ______________________

_____ _____ ______________________ ____ ____ ______________________

_____ _____ ______________________ ____ ____ ______________________

_____ _____ ______________________ ____ ____ ______________________

Letterwinners Returning (number): ___ Letterwinners Lost (number): ___

Returning players that received All-State honors last year. Please list organization awarding your athlete with the honor (i.e. coaches association, state athletic/activities association, etc.)

_______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

Please list new players (transfers/new to program) expected to make an impact this year?

Pos. Class Name Ht. Wt. Stats

_____ _____ ______________________ ____ ____ ______________________

_____ _____ ______________________ ____ ____ ______________________

_____ _____ ______________________ ____ ____ ______________________

_____ _____ ______________________ ____ ____ ______________________

Which player(s) will you look to for on-court leadership and why?: _______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

What do you think your team strengths are: _______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

What areas will your team need to improve to be successful?

_______________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

What will be the biggest change for your team from last year to this year:_______________ _______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

What are your expectations or goals for your team:________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________________

2017-18 Schedule (or attach schedule)

Date Opponent Home/Away Conf/Dist?

_________ __________________________ __________ _________

_________ __________________________ __________ _________

_________ __________________________ __________ _________

_________ __________________________ __________ _________

_________ __________________________ __________ _________

_________ __________________________ __________ _________

_________ __________________________ __________ _________

_________ __________________________ __________ _________

_________ __________________________ __________ _________

_________ __________________________ __________ _________

_________ __________________________ __________ _________

_________ __________________________ __________ _________

_________ __________________________ __________ _________

_________ __________________________ __________ _________

_________ __________________________ __________ _________

_________ __________________________ __________ _________

_________ __________________________ __________ _________

_________ __________________________ __________ _________

_________ __________________________ __________ _________

* Head Coach Contact Info:

Home Phone: _______________________

Work Phone: _______________________

Cell Phone: ________________________

Other: ____________________________

Email: ____________________________

Personal Twitter Name: ________________

School Twitter Name: _________________

Preferred way to be contacted: __________

* Miscellaneous:

Name and Cell number for statistician/scorekeeper/etc., we can call for score on game night, during & after the game: Name: ________________________Phone: __________________

If your games are broadcast on Radio or on-line, station call letters: ___________________

Does your school provide scoring updates on Twitter, Facebook, school website, etc. during the game? _______________________________________________________________

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/koamfox14sports & Facebook www.facebook.com/4StatePressBox. Have your scorekeepers tweet updates to us. (i.e. @koamfox14sports North 14, South 11 1st QT 1:35 to play). To help us make sure that your school is represented during basketball season, please have a member of your staff call us with final scores. We have a toll-free number for your convenience:

1-866-248-7223

If you need to get in touch with the KOAM/KFJX Sports Department please call: 417-624-0233 or 620-231-0400, extensions 152 or 153.

Email: sports@koamtv.com or sports@fox14tv.com

Twitter: @koamfox14sports

###