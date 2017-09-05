Quantcast

Narcan Training Brings Diverse Group - KOAM TV 7

Narcan Training Brings Diverse Group

Updated:

     Law enforcement officials, first responders...and even concerned parents and grandparents packed the conference room at the Alliance of Southwest Missouri in Joplin today for Narcan training.
The Alliance of Southwest Missouri hosted something unique, a Narcan training session.
The session is designed to educate members of the community about opioid overdoses, warning signs, and ways to properly administer Narcan, now that it can be made available to almost anyone in need. 
Diggs: "I think the more that we can spread that awareness and educate people of our efforts and what we're trying to do with it, the better off we'll be."
The man trying to make it better, is a former addict himself, and it's the public's perspective on 'addicts' and 'users' David Stoecker says needs to change.
stoecker: "A lot of times it's easy for us, as long as it's 'those people', to kinda have that separation.  It's why, like when I talk about myself I don't call myself an addict or an alcoholic, I talk about myself being a person in long-term recovery, to help remove some of that stigma and discrimination."
Stoecker says it's that separation that's led to some approaching him asking why provide Narcan, when the drug user is likely to do drugs again...and he has the same answer, every time.
Stoecker: "Narcan gives us the ability to bring somebody back so that we can have another chance for recovery."
Stoecker says he's hopeful through presentations like the one today, the communities will see, that drug users could be someone as close to you as your brother or sister.
Stoecker: "But I think sometimes people have to have that personal impact before they actually have the blinders removed."
Stoecker says he never wishes that on anyone, and is working to change lives...one addict at a time.
    Alliance officials tell us they plan on hosting sessions like the one today in the future.
 

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Narcan Training Brings Diverse Group

    Narcan Training Brings Diverse Group

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-09-06 01:00:28 GMT

         Law enforcement officials, first responders...and even concerned parents and grandparents packed the conference room at the Alliance of Southwest Missouri in Joplin today for Narcan training. The Alliance of Southwest Missouri hosted something unique, a Narcan training session.

    More >>

         Law enforcement officials, first responders...and even concerned parents and grandparents packed the conference room at the Alliance of Southwest Missouri in Joplin today for Narcan training. The Alliance of Southwest Missouri hosted something unique, a Narcan training session.

    More >>

  • Local Ranch Rescues Horses Nationwide

    Local Ranch Rescues Horses Nationwide

    Monday, September 4 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-09-04 21:14:23 GMT

       A local horse rescue organization is using this Labor Day holiday weekend to raise awareness of their mission. There are several shelters and groups in the four states that rescue cats and dogs for adoption to new loving homes.

    More >>

       A local horse rescue organization is using this Labor Day holiday weekend to raise awareness of their mission. There are several shelters and groups in the four states that rescue cats and dogs for adoption to new loving homes.

    More >>

  • Boy, 8, Helps Harvey Victims With Lemonade Stand

    Boy, 8, Helps Harvey Victims With Lemonade Stand

    Monday, September 4 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-09-04 19:33:07 GMT

        An eight year old boy from Joplin is opening his heart and hands to Texas, to help Harvey victims, some of whom include his own family. When eight year old Ryan Foster first heard what was happening in Texas...

    More >>

        An eight year old boy from Joplin is opening his heart and hands to Texas, to help Harvey victims, some of whom include his own family. When eight year old Ryan Foster first heard what was happening in Texas...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.