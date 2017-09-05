Narcan Training Brings Diverse Group

Law enforcement officials, first responders...and even concerned parents and grandparents packed the conference room at the Alliance of Southwest Missouri in Joplin today for Narcan training.

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri hosted something unique, a Narcan training session.

The session is designed to educate members of the community about opioid overdoses, warning signs, and ways to properly administer Narcan, now that it can be made available to almost anyone in need.

Diggs: "I think the more that we can spread that awareness and educate people of our efforts and what we're trying to do with it, the better off we'll be."

The man trying to make it better, is a former addict himself, and it's the public's perspective on 'addicts' and 'users' David Stoecker says needs to change.

stoecker: "A lot of times it's easy for us, as long as it's 'those people', to kinda have that separation. It's why, like when I talk about myself I don't call myself an addict or an alcoholic, I talk about myself being a person in long-term recovery, to help remove some of that stigma and discrimination."

Stoecker says it's that separation that's led to some approaching him asking why provide Narcan, when the drug user is likely to do drugs again...and he has the same answer, every time.

Stoecker: "Narcan gives us the ability to bring somebody back so that we can have another chance for recovery."

Stoecker says he's hopeful through presentations like the one today, the communities will see, that drug users could be someone as close to you as your brother or sister.

Stoecker: "But I think sometimes people have to have that personal impact before they actually have the blinders removed."

Stoecker says he never wishes that on anyone, and is working to change lives...one addict at a time.

Alliance officials tell us they plan on hosting sessions like the one today in the future.

