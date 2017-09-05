Narcan Training Brings Diverse Group

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter
Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com
Law enforcement officials, first responders...and even concerned parents and grandparents packed the conference room at the Alliance of Southwest Missouri in Joplin today for Narcan training. The Alliance of Southwest Missouri hosted something unique, a Narcan training session.More >>
A local horse rescue organization is using this Labor Day holiday weekend to raise awareness of their mission. There are several shelters and groups in the four states that rescue cats and dogs for adoption to new loving homes.More >>
An eight year old boy from Joplin is opening his heart and hands to Texas, to help Harvey victims, some of whom include his own family. When eight year old Ryan Foster first heard what was happening in Texas...More >>
An alarming statistic is sending a small group of veterans on a journey across 12 states to the nation's capital...and tonight they stopped in Joplin An average of 22 veterans a day commit suicide. That's why these vets have spent the last two and a half months *walking* to Washington, D.C.More >>
The City of Joplin is optimistic about a possible contract between the city and Missouri Southern to redevelop a couple of properties downtown.
But the time frame for one of them could cause some serious issues.
The City of Joplin is optimistic about a possible contract between the city and Missouri Southern to redevelop a couple of properties downtown.
When you hear about grant money - it's usually tens of thousands of dollars to help cover costs. The Chert Glades Chapter of Missouri Master Naturalists received $5,000 - to help Feed A Bee. Bayer -- the pharmaceutical and life sciences company -- is giving out grants nationwide totaling $500,000 to help feed a bee. But the benefit, reaches beyond just the bees.More >>
