Faster Pharmacy Lines in Kansas

Kansas pharmacists, hospitals, doctors, and nurses use a system called K-TRACS to monitor patients and their prescriptions.The system has been in place since 2011, and helps communities cut down on prescription drug abuse.

There's a change on the way, thanks to grant from the Centers for Disease Control. K-TRACS will soon be integrated into pharmacy and hospital computer systems. That means medical professionals will no longer have to spend time logging on to a separate website to access K-TRACS.

"We're so excited because we know providers are exceptionally busy. And so if we can save them any time at all, we really think it will encourage them to use the system, use the data, and make an even more informed decision," said Alexandra Blasi, the executive secretary of the Kansas State Pharmacy Board.

Pittsburg's Lindburg Pharmacy utilizes K-TRACS and appreciates the extra security it provides.

"It makes me feel better to know that when I log in to K-TRACS, that I've got that second level of accountability; that what I'm doing is correct plus I'm checking with the K-TRACS system just to double check myself that everything is being used for an appropriate purpose," said Lindburg Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Dr. Laurie Graham.

The pharmacy is thrilled K-TRACS will soon be quicker and easier to use.

"I am excited, definitely. Anything that saves me time and makes it less cumbersome; I am really looking forward to a more streamlined system that gives me more time with my patients," said Dr. Graham.

