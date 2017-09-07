Family Fund Day For Hurricane Harvey Relief - September 9th

· Free ice cream for the 1st 100 people
· Free balloon animals for the first 100 children
· Free Inflatable bounce house/obstacle course
· Train rides for children
· Dining inside, outside, and on the train
· Hideout Harley-Davidson will be accepting donations for the great people of Texas that were impacted by Hurricane Harvey
102 CASTLE DRIVE, JOPLIN MISSOURI 64804
Call 417-622-4809 or 417-660-9460 for more info.
