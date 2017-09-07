Family Fund Day For Hurricane Harvey Relief - September 9th

· Free ice cream for the 1st 100 people

· Free balloon animals for the first 100 children

· Free Inflatable bounce house/obstacle course

· Train rides for children

· Dining inside, outside, and on the train

· Hideout Harley-Davidson will be accepting donations for the great people of Texas that were impacted by Hurricane Harvey

102 CASTLE DRIVE, JOPLIN MISSOURI 64804

Call 417-622-4809 or 417-660-9460 for more info.