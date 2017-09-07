Quantcast

Ozarks blood drive schedule for September 11-17

Updated:

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is the sole local provider of blood for patients at 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need. A Negative and O Negative blood types are in short supply Current blood reserves find shortages among A Negative and O Negative blood types. There is less than a two day supply of O Negative and A Negative blood. All donors, especially these types, are encouraged to give blood soon at a CBCO blood drive or donor center. There are four convenient CBCO donor centers, including: Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall - 101 N. Range Line Rd. - Open Monday through Friday from 11 am to 6 pm On average, a transfusion takes place every seven minutes and around 220 donations are needed each day to meet the area’s blood needs. You can help by giving blood at any of the following locations:

  • ·Aurora - 12:00 PM to 4:30 PM, Friday, September 15, 2017, Mercy Hospital Aurora, 500 Porter
  • Carthage - 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM, Thursday, September 14, 2017, Southwest Missouri Bank, 2417 S. Grand
  • El Dorado Springs - 1:30 PM to 6:00 PM, Thursday, September 14, 2017, Church of Christ, 302 E. Hospital Road
  • Joplin - 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Thursday, September 14, 2017, Southwest Missouri Bank, 801 S. Duquesne
  • Monett - 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Thursday, September 14, 2017, Cox Monett Hospital, 801 N. Lincoln
  • Monett - 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM, Friday, September 15, 2017, Scott Regional Technology Center, 2 David Sippy Drive
  • Webb City - 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 13, 2017, Crowder College, 600 S. Ellis

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information about sharing your good health with others, please visit our website at www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337. Thank you for giving life to your community.

# # #

