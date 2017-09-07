Via Christi Hospital will offer free prostate screenings - September 29th

September 1st 6:30 PM: 5K & Kid's Fun Run @ Lincoln Park 6:30-8:30PM: 50's & 60's Dance Jon Sherman Quartet @ Meadowbrook Mall September 2nd Facebook Page WebsiteMore >>
The Wyandotte Nation Tribal/Municipal Police Department (WNTPD) will be hosting a Community Block Party during “National Night Out” Tuesday evening, Oct. 3 at the Heritage Acres Park, 14400 S. Porcupine Rd., in Wyandotte, Okla. The event kicks off at 6:30 pm and wraps up around 8:30 pm. It will be an opportunity for the community to come together and visit with neighbors and local law enforcement to form stronger partnerships. The evening events will feature fun activiti...More >>
Last year’s inaugural Bridal Crawl, hosted by Memorial Auditorium and featuring merchants in Downtown Pittsburg, was such a success that future brides and the merchants asked for a repeat this fall. Memorial Auditorium staff was happy to comply. The crawl will kick off on Friday, Sept. 22, at Memorial Auditorium. Brides, mothers and others may pick up passports on the main level between 4 and 6 p.m. for $5 each. There, they may have the opportunity to browse booths of wedding-...More >>
