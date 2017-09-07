Via Christi Hospital will offer free prostate screenings - September 29th

Dr. Elias Tawil will offer free Prostate Screenings from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sep. 29 at the Via Christi Cancer Center.

The screening includes lab draw and a digital exam. Each exam should only last about 10 minutes. Participants will receive a letter informing them of their results.

Guidelines, as set forth by the American Cancer Society, are as follows:

Age 50 for men who are at average risk of prostate cancer and are expected to live at least 10 more years.

Age 45 for men at high risk of developing prostate cancer. This includes African Americans and men who have a first-degree relative (father, brother, or son) diagnosed with prostate cancer at an early age (younger than age 65).

Age 40 for men at even higher risk (those with more than one first-degree relative who had prostate cancer at an early age).

Appointments are required, so call today! 620-235-7000