Dr. Sheena Greitens Gives Lecture to Public and Students at MSSU

Dr. Sheena Greitens packed Corley Auditorium, teaching both students and members of the public a more clear understanding of North Korea.

"What I wanted to do today is provide a little bit of background what i think the North Korea regime's goals are and the logic behind the behavior that can sometimes look irrational." says Greitens.

Missouri Southern State University has almost 200 international students currently attending, with 20 of them being from South Korea.

"It's then number one national security challenge facing the U.S now. But it's also a really important issue for people in South Korea who may heave family member on the other side of a divided peninsula and who live with a potential threat from North Korean artillery every day" she adds.

Lectures like this could also help with understanding between students, especially for those from South Korea.

Eunhea Choi is from South Korea and is now studying at MSSU as part of their international student program. She says, "they ask me like 'where are you from?' so I answer like 'I'm from Korea' and they ask like 'Oh from North Korea?' and i say 'no they can not go anywhere..so no'

Her friend Kihyun, Rye is in the same boat. "I want more lecture about the South Korea and the culture. It will be much more information about Korea in these people. It's very different in North and South" he says.

So hopefully with the full house of people learning about countries across the world there will be more of an understanding everywhere