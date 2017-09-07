Quantcast

LePage to Start in PSU Home Opener

The Pittsburg State Gorillas are once again turning to Thomas LePage to be under center.

Starting quarterback John Roderique was injured in the team's season opener against Central Missouri last week and is doubtful for Saturday's game against UCO.

It will be the third straight season LePage has gotten a start for Pitt State.

