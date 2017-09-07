Pittsburg Firefighter Helps Harvey Victims

Firefighters in the 4 states are no strangers to the extreme dangers of flooding, but nothing compared to what Pittsburg firefighter Tyler Drew Johnson saw during his time helping Harvey victims in Houston.

"As far as flooding goes, yeah. That's the most flooding in a residential area that I've ever seen," said Johnson.

Johnson is a member of Kansas Task Force 4 Regional Search and Rescue. Members of his task force spent four days in the Houston area assisting in first responder operations.

"It was a great opportunity for us, and our entire task force, which included Neodesha, Chanute, Parsons and us, to send personnel and equipment down to assist," said Pittsburg Fire Chief Mike Simon.

Johnson volunteered because of he is certified in swift water rescues. He spent part of his time making sure houses in the flood plain were evacuated. He says appreciative Texans made a tough job a little bit easier.

"The people of the community were very nice. They made sure we had food and water. When we came to their communities to help out, they were very polite and very grateful we were there," said Johnson.

Nobody forced Johnson to travel hundreds of miles, and risk his life for a community he doesn't live in, so KOAM/Fox 14 asked him what prompted him to make the journey.

"Just the aspect of going down and helping people in need; I mean, that's why I signed up to be a firefighter. It just seemed like the right thing to do," said Johnson.