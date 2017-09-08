Joplin Yard Sale - September 9th

Quantcast

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Yard Sale - Saturday, September 9th

  • 7AM - 3PM
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Parking Lot
  • 3128 East Hammons Blvd., Joplin, MO 64804
  • All proceeds will be sent to Convoy of Hope to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

