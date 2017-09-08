Pittsburg Area Chamber Announces Paint the Town Red Winners

The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its 2017 Paint the Town Red Business Decorating Contest. Paint the Town Red is an annual celebration aimed at showcasing business and community support for Pittsburg State University.

Businesses participate in one of three categories based on number of employees. Division I is designated for businesses with more than 76 employees, Division II features those with 16-75 employees, and Division III participants have 15 or fewer employees. The Community Favorite Award is determined through online voting and includes all participating businesses. Over 4,800 total votes were cast online for this year’s Community Favorite.

“Businesses had fun with our “Gus’s Wild West” theme and were extremely creative with their decorations,” said Devin Gorman, vice president of operations for the Pittsburg Area Chamber. “Our volunteer judges never have an easy task, but everyone loves to see the incredible amount of participation and support for Paint the Town Red.”

Division I winners:.

1st place – City of Pittsburg

2nd place – NPC International

3rd place – Watco Companies

Division II winners:

1st place – Holiday Inn Express

2nd place – University Bank, branch GNB

3rd place – SilverCreek Medical Reimbursement Solutions

Division III winners:

1st place – Lindburg Pharmacy North

2nd place – Sherwin Williams

3rd place – Lindburg Pharmacy South

Community Favorite Award: City of Frontenac

The following contest winners were announced at Thursday’s Community Pep Rally:

Campus Office Decorating Award – PSU Graduate and Continuing Studies