Pittsburg Area Chamber Announces Paint the Town Red Winners

The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its 2017 Paint the Town Red Business Decorating Contest. Paint the Town Red is an annual celebration aimed at showcasing business and community support for Pittsburg State University.
Businesses participate in one of three categories based on number of employees. Division I is designated for businesses with more than 76 employees, Division II features those with 16-75 employees, and Division III participants have 15 or fewer employees. The Community Favorite Award is determined through online voting and includes all participating businesses. Over 4,800 total votes were cast online for this year’s Community Favorite.
“Businesses had fun with our “Gus’s Wild West” theme and were extremely creative with their decorations,” said Devin Gorman, vice president of operations for the Pittsburg Area Chamber. “Our volunteer judges never have an easy task, but everyone loves to see the incredible amount of participation and support for Paint the Town Red.”
Division I winners:.
Division II winners:
Division III winners:
Community Favorite Award: City of Frontenac
The following contest winners were announced at Thursday’s Community Pep Rally:
Campus Office Decorating Award – PSU Graduate and Continuing Studies
Campus Student Organization Decorating Award – Campus Activities Board
