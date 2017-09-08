Jay, Oklahoma Files Lawsuit Against District Attorney for Slander and Libel

The Ottawa County District Attorney says 33-year-old Slint Tate organized the regular trafficking of at least five pounds of meth a week, valued at 250-thousand to one million dollars.

Law enforcement say Tate conducted business through a contraband cellphone inside his jail cell at the sTate penitentiary in Mcalester.

Slint Tate is serving a life sentence for the 1999 shooting death of Vernie Milford Roberts, a Delaware County reserve deputy.

Tate's lawyer, Winston Conner is the one filing the lawsuit against Ottawa-Delaware County District Attorney Kenny Wright now.

The lawsuit alleges that Kenny Wright, the district attorney for the thirteenth judicial district distributed copies of wiretapped phone conversations between Slint Tate and his attorney Winston Connor and additionally made allegations to several media outlets.



One of the allegations was that Connor was under investigation for being involved in Tate's drug ring and also was possibly involved with destroying evidence.



Another one of the allegations was that connor suggested that tate assaulted the person who stole from a family member of one of his employees, that he would in exchange provide legal services



Court documents say that nowhere within the recordings did Winston Connor ever suggest that any harm come to the person who stole the home or the vehicle.



The documents say The had made statements related to smashing out a person for lying and stealing from him.

But the lawsuit says that Connor did not respond in any way to such statements made by tate that would lead to any type of assault.

Connor is seeking at least 75 thousand dollars for exemplary and punitive damages.

Kenny Wright however says he is not concerned about the lawsuit because everything he said is true