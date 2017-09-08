Quantcast

Pittsburg Residents Organize DACA Rally, March - KOAM TV 7

Pittsburg Residents Organize DACA Rally, March

    Residents in Pittsburg, Kansas came together to rally against President Trump's order rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA program.
Cynthia Hernandez organized the rally and march, to unite residents in support of DACA recipients in the community.
    Hernandez herself is a DACA recipient, and she knows the benefits of the program first hand.
    She says DACA recipients could be closer than you think.
Hernandez: "These are families, these are kids that grew up with your kids, these are people you see at the grocery story, these are people that you know and talk to everyday, who you don't realize what goes on at home."
    Hernandez's concern now is the termination of DACA, for immigrants like her, without the program, they could face deportation.
Hernandez: "A lot of people aren't really aware that even in this small town there's a lot of people who benefited from this program are now going to be scared they're going to be unsure what their future holds."
    Others in the community don't like the DACA program, but those like Thad White, say it's not because of what DACA offers.
White: "I'm not sure I could say it's an absolute good or evil, I do think it's more of a negative than it is a positive, because I know that there are some really strenuous guidelines that these people have to follow otherwise they negate the terms of DACA."
     White says his research into DACA raised concerns, that the program defeated it's own purpose by being too strict.
    For now, immigrants like Hernandez, just have to continue their fight.
Hernandez: "We have grown up here, we consider this country our home, and we really want something a little bit more permanent, we consider ourselves part of the community, and now we don't only want to appear as that or feel that way, but we want to be that way."
         The rally ended with discussions on the DACA program for residents who are unfamiliar with it.

 

