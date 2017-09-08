Quantcast

Friday Night HS Football Scoreboard - 9/8/17

Updated:

Andale 39, @ Labette County 0
Bluestem 33, @ Erie 30
Columbus 20, @ Pawnee, Okla. 14
@ Field Kindley 48, Parsons 21
@ Fort Scott 56, Independence 6
@ Fredonia 34, Douglass 28
@ Galena 28, Frontenac 21
@ Girard 35, Riverton 0
@ Humboldt 22, Cherryvale 8
Jayhawk-Linn 36, @ Uniontown 0
Marmaton Valley 50, @ Crest 0
@ Neodesha 38, Oswego 6
@ Pittsburg 54, Chanute 7
@ Prairie View 21, Iola 0
St. Mary's Colgan 31, @ Baxter Springs 15
@ St. Paul 48, Chetopa 0
@ Yates Center 20, Northeast 14

Aurora 52, @ East Newton 25
Carl Junction 35, @ Neosho 7
@ Carthage 64, Central (Springfield) 0
@ Forsyth 48, Diamond 33
Jasper 69, @ Miller 31
@ Joplin 26, Rolla 21
@ Lafayette County 42, El Dorado Springs 6
@ Lamar 51, Monett  0
McDonald County 21, @ Cassville 14
Nevada 62, @ St. Michael the Archangel (Lee's Summit) 8
Sarcoxie 48, @ Liberal 8
Seneca 19, @ Mount Vernon 7
Webb City 55, @ Willard 10

Afton 36, @ Commerce 14
@ Chouteau 20, Quapaw 14
@ Fairland 35, Ketchum 14
@ Jay 35, Grove 21
Kansas 42, @ Wyandotte 24
Verdigris 17, @ Miami 0
Welch 52, @ Oaks 6

