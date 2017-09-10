Quantcast

3 Southeast Kansas Churches Band Together to Clean Yards

By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
BAXTER SPRINGS, KANSAS -

These parishioners are skipping the usual Sunday service to head out on the town,

"Instead, we get together and we go out and we serve our community..we clean up houses, we mow..cut down and trim trees..cut up stuff...haul stuff away, do whatever we can." says First Christian Church pastor, Cody Graves.

"I just think we want to help others, ya know. We get so caught up in school work and sports and we just need to take a couple days off and go help the community" says volunteer Allie Fry.

These services aren't just for elderly people or people that aren't able to to take care of their lawns. It's also for people who just want to spend more time with their family.
One of the stops was the Wilson house

"It helps us a lot cause with me working and stuff..trying to the yard work and keep caught us is a little hard sometimes" says Brandi Wilson, a busy mother of 3.

Although volunteer work isn't a rare thing for churches to do, this group is trying to be different.

"The church can give off the impression that we really only care about you because you're a potential member in our club. We'll try to change maybe the opinion some people have. We just love you. We care about you" says Pastor Graves.

No matter who you are.

"it doesn't matter whether or not you agree with us. It don't matter whether or not you believe what we believe. Wer love you regardless and we want to make your world a better place" he adds.

And log by log, this church is doing just that.

