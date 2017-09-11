Empire Electric Crews Hit the Road to Florida to Help Restore Power after Irma

Local lineman will join the restoration effort in the wake of hurricane Irma.

Around six o'clock Sunday morning, Empire district crews loaded gear onto their trucks to roll out destined for Florida. Eight teams assembled at the companies Kodiak location. The nearly forty Empire employees include thirty-two linemen and safety, mechanical and telecommunications support personnel. They'll travel first to Tennessee then Atlanta to await an assignment in Tampa, Florida. They'll join other crews from New Hampshire Liberty Utilities to help Tampa Electric Company. Crews say other teams helped our region after the Joplin tornado in 2011 and ice storms in 2007 and it's time to return the favor.

Empire district senior manager of operations, Kayle Scott said,"In the midwest, we're just very caring people. So, an opportunity to go lend a hand like this is something these linemen, this is what they do everyday, they like to restore, to restore power. When it comes down to a disaster, that's when our guys will shine. So, they're ready to go."

The team has crews from Aurora, Baxter, Bolivar, Hollister, Joplin, Neosho, and Ozark. Empire and Liberty Utilities are part of a mutual assistance network made up of utilities across the nation.