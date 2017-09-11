Downstream Casino Resort Live Music at the Legends Sports Bar - October 2017

In this fast paced world of technological advances, ever wish you could go back to a simpler life? John Two-Hawks will take you there. Mindfulness from a Lakota perspective is a journey into a quiet and purpose filled space. Through music, self talk, true meditation and connection with nature, you can return to your center of balance and joy. Learn from the Elders, and always remember the most important wisdom of all for this life: never forget to have a good time! JOHN TWO-HAWKS - A...

