Hornet Craft Expo - September 30th

Hornet Christian Church Craft Expo on Saturday, September 30. Doors will be open from 10 AM to 3 PM.
Downstream Casino Resort’s October 2017 calendar of live-music entertainment.More >>
Dr. Elias Tawil will offer free Prostate Screenings from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sep. 29 at the Via Christi Cancer Center. The screening includes lab draw and a digital exam. Each exam should only last about 10 minutes. Participants will receive a letter informing them of their results. Guidelines, as set forth by the American Cancer Society, are as follows: Age 50 for men who are at average risk of prostate cancer and are expected to live at least 10 more years. Age 45 for men at h...More >>
September 1st 6:30 PM: 5K & Kid's Fun Run @ Lincoln Park 6:30-8:30PM: 50's & 60's Dance Jon Sherman Quartet @ Meadowbrook Mall September 2nd Facebook Page WebsiteMore >>
The Wyandotte Nation Tribal/Municipal Police Department (WNTPD) will be hosting a Community Block Party during “National Night Out” Tuesday evening, Oct. 3 at the Heritage Acres Park, 14400 S. Porcupine Rd., in Wyandotte, Okla. The event kicks off at 6:30 pm and wraps up around 8:30 pm. It will be an opportunity for the community to come together and visit with neighbors and local law enforcement to form stronger partnerships. The evening events will feature fun activiti...More >>
