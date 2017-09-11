Quantcast

Hornet Craft Expo - September 30th - KOAM TV 7

Hornet Craft Expo - September 30th

Updated:
SENECA, MISSOURI -

Hornet Christian Church Craft Expo on Saturday, September 30. Doors will be open from 10 AM to 3 PM. 

  • Craftsmen and Direct Sales
  • 7283 Coyote Drive, Seneca, MO
  • 3 Miles south of I-44 and off Highway 43

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • 28th Annual Galesburg Days - September 16th

    28th Annual Galesburg Days - September 16th

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:32 PM EDT2017-09-11 19:32:09 GMT
    DON'T MISS THE 28TH ANNUAL GALESURG DAYS CELEBRATION, SEPTEMBER 16TH IN GALESBURG, KS.  IT ALL KICKS OFF SATURDAY MORNING WITH THE DRAFT HORSE PULL, BISCUIT & GRAVY BREAKFAST, BEAN BAG TOURNEY AND SILENT AUCTION.  AFTERNOON EVENTS INCLUDE THE GARDEN TRACTOR PULL, TOILET RACES, KIDS GAMES AND PARADE.  SATURDAY EVENING BE THERE FOR THE HOG ROAST, THE LAST CARNIVAL SHOW, STREET DANCE WITH LIVE MUSIC FROM THE "RICK COOK BAND"...More >>
    DON'T MISS THE 28TH ANNUAL GALESURG DAYS CELEBRATION, SEPTEMBER 16TH IN GALESBURG, KS.  IT ALL KICKS OFF SATURDAY MORNING WITH THE DRAFT HORSE PULL, BISCUIT & GRAVY BREAKFAST, BEAN BAG TOURNEY AND SILENT AUCTION.  AFTERNOON EVENTS INCLUDE THE GARDEN TRACTOR PULL, TOILET RACES, KIDS GAMES AND PARADE.  SATURDAY EVENING BE THERE FOR THE HOG ROAST, THE LAST CARNIVAL SHOW, STREET DANCE WITH LIVE MUSIC FROM THE "RICK COOK BAND"...More >>

  • Hornet Craft Expo - September 30th

    Hornet Craft Expo - September 30th

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:06 PM EDT2017-09-11 19:06:20 GMT
    Hornet Christian Church Craft Expo on Saturday, September 30. Doors will be open from 10 AM to 3 PM.  Craftsmen and Direct Sales 7283 Coyote Drive, Seneca, MO 3 Miles south of I-44 and off Highway 43More >>
    Hornet Christian Church Craft Expo on Saturday, September 30. Doors will be open from 10 AM to 3 PM.  Craftsmen and Direct Sales 7283 Coyote Drive, Seneca, MO 3 Miles south of I-44 and off Highway 43More >>

  • Downstream Casino Resort Live Music at the Legends Sports Bar - October 2017

    Downstream Casino Resort Live Music at the Legends Sports Bar - October 2017

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-09-11 19:02:30 GMT

    Downstream Casino Resort’s October 2017 calendar of live-music entertainment.

    More >>

    Downstream Casino Resort’s October 2017 calendar of live-music entertainment.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.