28th Annual Galesburg Days - September 16th

DON'T MISS THE 28TH ANNUAL GALESURG DAYS CELEBRATION, SEPTEMBER 16TH IN GALESBURG, KS. IT ALL KICKS OFF SATURDAY MORNING WITH THE DRAFT HORSE PULL, BISCUIT & GRAVY BREAKFAST, BEAN BAG TOURNEY AND SILENT AUCTION. AFTERNOON EVENTS INCLUDE THE GARDEN TRACTOR PULL, TOILET RACES, KIDS GAMES AND PARADE. SATURDAY EVENING BE THERE FOR THE HOG ROAST, THE LAST CARNIVAL SHOW, STREET DANCE WITH LIVE MUSIC FROM THE "RICK COOK BAND" AND FIREWORKS.
Downstream Casino Resort’s October 2017 calendar of live-music entertainment.More >>
Dr. Elias Tawil will offer free Prostate Screenings from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sep. 29 at the Via Christi Cancer Center. The screening includes lab draw and a digital exam. Each exam should only last about 10 minutes. Participants will receive a letter informing them of their results. Guidelines, as set forth by the American Cancer Society, are as follows: Age 50 for men who are at average risk of prostate cancer and are expected to live at least 10 more years. Age 45 for men at h...More >>
September 1st 6:30 PM: 5K & Kid's Fun Run @ Lincoln Park 6:30-8:30PM: 50's & 60's Dance Jon Sherman Quartet @ Meadowbrook Mall September 2nd Facebook Page WebsiteMore >>
The Wyandotte Nation Tribal/Municipal Police Department (WNTPD) will be hosting a Community Block Party during “National Night Out” Tuesday evening, Oct. 3 at the Heritage Acres Park, 14400 S. Porcupine Rd., in Wyandotte, Okla. The event kicks off at 6:30 pm and wraps up around 8:30 pm. It will be an opportunity for the community to come together and visit with neighbors and local law enforcement to form stronger partnerships. The evening events will feature fun activiti...More >>
