PSU's Hornback Earns Weekly MIAA Honor

FROM MIAA/PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pittsburg State University sophomore safety Josh Hornback was named the MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week Monday (Sept. 11) for his efforts in the Gorillas 31-28 home win over the University of Central Missouri last Saturday (Sept. 9).



The Wichita, Kan., native blocked a fourth quarter punt which was returned for a Pitt State touchdown against UCO. The touchdown proved to be the decisive points in the Gorillas 31-28 victory over the Bronchos. Hornback blocked UCO punter Jay Tedesco's attempt at the UCO 36 yard line, and teammate Kaden Roy scooped up the ball at the UCO 25 and returned it for a score, giving Pitt State a 31-21 lead with 9:35 to play.



Hornback also made a team-leading eight tackles on defense for the Gorillas.