Quantcast

PSU's Hornback Earns Weekly MIAA Honor - KOAM TV 7

PSU's Hornback Earns Weekly MIAA Honor

Updated:

FROM MIAA/PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pittsburg State University sophomore safety Josh Hornback was named the MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week Monday (Sept. 11) for his efforts in the Gorillas 31-28 home win over the University of Central Missouri last Saturday (Sept. 9).

The Wichita, Kan., native blocked a fourth quarter punt which was returned for a Pitt State touchdown against UCO. The touchdown proved to be the decisive points in the Gorillas 31-28 victory over the Bronchos. Hornback blocked UCO punter Jay Tedesco's attempt at the UCO 36 yard line, and teammate Kaden Roy scooped up the ball at the UCO 25 and returned it for a score, giving Pitt State a 31-21 lead with 9:35 to play.

Hornback also made a team-leading eight tackles on defense for the Gorillas.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.