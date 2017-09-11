Additional Westar Energy crews to assist with Hurricane Irma.

Eight more Westar Energy crews left Kansas this morning and are Florida bound. They are expected to arrive in Florida on Tuesday night. Last Thursday, eight Westar crews headed to Florida, and arrived in Orlando early Saturday. Those eight crews reported to a Miami suburb today.
Westar Energy crews are assisting Florida Power & Light. FPL has more than 18,000 workers helping to restore power. Around midday the Associated Press reported that more than 5.5 million people in Florida are without electricity.
Home offices for first Westar contingent (Left Kansas Sept. 7)
Home offices for second Westar contingent (Left Kansas Sept. 11)
In addition, about 290 contractors, who normally assist Westar Energy, are also headed to Florida. These include about 140 linemen and 150 tree trimmers.
Westar Energy is a member of the Midwest Mutual Assistance Group, which enables us to call upon neighboring utilities and their contractors to help restore service after a significant event such as a severe storm. In return, we assist neighboring utilities when they are in need. In the event of catastrophic damage utilities reach out for assistance from across the nation.
