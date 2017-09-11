Lawsuit Filed in Federal Court Against Joplin Sonic

A Joplin Sonic faces a sexual harassment lawsuit from a former coworker. Court documents show this lawsuit centers around alleged events that took place in 2015 and 2016.

This lawsuit is against the Joplin Sonic at 1101 South Rangeline Road, between a McDonald's and Taco Bell. The lawsuit is now a federal court case because the teenage former worker says her civil rights were violated.

The teen says through court documents that during the first several months of her employment in 2015, she witnessed various sexual jokes made between managers and staff that included minors. The teenager, who was 16 at the time, says she soon became a frequent target of sexual jokes, and was referred to as a slut because she had a relationship with another carhop.

The teenager says she was pressured by a manager to have sex with him while she was only 16, and that manager threatened to fire her if she reported his conduct.

She also says another Sonic manager, who had a volatile temper, forced her to do a sexual act with him. The teenager says she made numerous complaints to managers. She says although one Sonic co-owner agreed that the sexual jokes were inappropriate, all of her supervisors did nothing to stop the sexual harassment.

Lawyers for the teenager say she attempted suicide because of the harassment before she was "constructively" discharged from Sonic.

The teenager also alleges other people were subject to sexual harassment from Sonic supervisors. The teen says through court documents that one manager told a carhop "her body would be his", and it scared this carhop.

An attorney for this teen declined to comment on this case, saying he doesn't want to break attorney ethics. An attorney representing both a company doing business in Missouri as Sonic (D.L. Rogers Corp.), and four "managers and/or supervisors", has not returned our phone call.

We do not know if these supervisors are still employed by Sonic.