Cherryvale Fire Department Holds Piece of 9-11 History



The flags outside the Cherryvale Fire department are at half staff...but that isn't the only way the department still honors 9-11.

6 years ago, the Cherryvale Fire Department applied to get a piece of history from the port authority of New York and they got it.

"In a fire station, the significance of the world trade center steel..it's pretty significant everyday" says Cherryvale fire chief, Jesse Reed.

Standing at 4 feet and weighing 450 pounds, a piece of the world trade center stands in the station classroom

The fire chief at the time the department got this piece worked together with a local cabinet maker in town and designed this cabinet just for this special piece of history.

The first letter of the serial number is 'H' which means nobody is sure which one of the towers it is from. But the steel's presence serves as a reminder.

"We walk past it and the phrase "never forget". We literally don't ever forget because we see it on a daily basis. And we are reminded every day the sacrifices that all of those people made during those attacks" says Reed.

It bonds emergency workers across the nation.

"Being in Cherryvale Kansas..we are 2 thousand miles away but we are still connected to that community of firefighters, EMS, law enforcement through that piece of steel" says the fire chief.

It's also a reminder of history that people can't get through a textbook.

Vicki Ritter, a Cherryvale local who's brother was deployed right after 9-11 says "When you're in a small town, everything can be sequestered off. and it can almost seem like it didn't really happen, but when you have a piece of it right there in front of you. You can't help but be like wow..you know it really happened."