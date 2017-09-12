Pittsburg PD Public Auction - September 23rd

On Saturday, September 23, 2017, the Pittsburg Police Deparment and Colonel Larry Newman, of Newman Auctions, will be conducting an unclaimed property auction. The auction will be held in the south parking lot of City Hall, located at 201 W. 4th Street, Pittsburg, Kansas.
This is a public auction that is open to everyone. Sign in will begin at 9:00 AM and the bidding will start at 9:30 AM. Some of the items for sale include bicycles, mopeds, an air compressor, an electric guitar, jewelry, miscellaneous tools and other miscellaneous unclaimed property from the Police Department.
(Press Release from Pittsburg Police Department)
Downstream Casino Resort’s October 2017 calendar of live-music entertainment.More >>
Dr. Elias Tawil will offer free Prostate Screenings from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sep. 29 at the Via Christi Cancer Center. The screening includes lab draw and a digital exam. Each exam should only last about 10 minutes. Participants will receive a letter informing them of their results. Guidelines, as set forth by the American Cancer Society, are as follows: Age 50 for men who are at average risk of prostate cancer and are expected to live at least 10 more years. Age 45 for men at h...More >>
September 1st 6:30 PM: 5K & Kid's Fun Run @ Lincoln Park 6:30-8:30PM: 50's & 60's Dance Jon Sherman Quartet @ Meadowbrook Mall September 2nd Facebook Page WebsiteMore >>
