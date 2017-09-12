Pittsburg PD Public Auction - September 23rd

On Saturday, September 23, 2017, the Pittsburg Police Deparment and Colonel Larry Newman, of Newman Auctions, will be conducting an unclaimed property auction. The auction will be held in the south parking lot of City Hall, located at 201 W. 4th Street, Pittsburg, Kansas.

This is a public auction that is open to everyone. Sign in will begin at 9:00 AM and the bidding will start at 9:30 AM. Some of the items for sale include bicycles, mopeds, an air compressor, an electric guitar, jewelry, miscellaneous tools and other miscellaneous unclaimed property from the Police Department.

Cash Only

Photo ID Required to bid on items.

ALL SALES FINAL

Items are sold "as is".

(Press Release from Pittsburg Police Department)