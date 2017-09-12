McDonald County Sheriff Office Actively Looking For Shooting Suspect

The color of the vehicle is dark blue over gold.

At approximately 1010 hours McDonald County E911 received a call in reference to a possible shooting. The initial details were that a male subject came into the house and shot the RP’s son several times. Deputies are currently on scene investigating and the subject has been pronounced dead on the scene.

We are currently looking for a Wade Woods from the Goodman, Missouri area driving a 1990’s model Ford Ford 150 Crew cab with a black in color Angle Iron ladder rack on it. The suspect may have a female subject with him.

Schools were put into lockdown mode for their safety as a precaution only. There was no direct threat, but School officials sided on caution and went into a lockdown mode.

(Press Release from McDonald County Sheriff Office)