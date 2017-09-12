Joplin PD Arrest Suspect For Child Abuse

On 9-09-2017 the Joplin Police Department was dispatched to 3440 East Newman Road, Apartment 108, along with Joplin Fire and METS for a 2-month-old baby having a seizure and not breathing. When officers arrived, a 8 week old baby boy was discovered to be unresponsive. The boy had visible injuries to his face and body. Immediate medical attention was given by METS and Fire and the boy was transported by Ambulance to Freeman Hospital in Joplin and quickly airlifted to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, Missouri.

Detectives responded to the scene and to the hospitals and began an extensive investigation into the incident. On 9-11-2017 at 11:30PM detectives arrested Suspect #1, 31, for child abuse. He is currently in our jail and charges are being submitted to the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office. The child is listed in critical condition in Kansas City.