Gordon Parks Celebration to feature Poetry Out Loud - October 12th-14th

The Gordon Parks Celebration, scheduled for October 12-14 at Fort Scott Community College, will feature the Parks Poetry Out Loud contest. Participants will pick one of seven selected poems written by Gordon Parks and present it in front of an audience at noon on Friday, October 13, in the Gordon Parks Museum on the FSCC campus.

There is no fee to enter the contest, and participants will be judged on how they present the poem through voice, diction, and interpretation. It is open to everyone—students and adults alike are encouraged to take part. Cash prizes will be awarded to first ($100), second ($75), and third place ($50) winners.

“This is a new event for the Gordon Parks Celebration, and this type of event is often called a poetry slam,” said Jill Warford, Gordon Parks Center Director. “Anyone who likes to read and interpret poetry will enjoy this. We picked seven of Gordon’s poems that vary in their subject matter.”

The poems include “Momma,” “Come Sing with Me,” “From the Huge Silence,” “The First Bud,” “A Bottle’s Worth of Tomorrow,” “Homecoming,” and “No Apologies.” The seven poems are available on the Gordon Parks Museum website at gordonparkscenter.org.

For more information, email gordonparkscenter@fortscott.edu or call 620-223-2700, ext. 5850.