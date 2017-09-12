Marijuana Grow Seized on Thorne Road

On Monday (September 11th) 2017, Law enforcement officers from Jasper PD, Barton County Sheriff's Office, Lamar Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, as well as members of the Missouri National Guard, teamed up today for one of the largest marijuana grow seizures in the area.

Information was gain about a possible marijuana grow, and strange activity at night, in the area of Thorn Road and County Road 110. Officials decided to head to the area, while the Missouri Air National Guard did their work from the sky. A large marijuana grow operation was located. In total, around 288 plants were seized.

The investigation continues.

(Press Release From Jasper County Sheriff's Office)

# # #