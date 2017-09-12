Teachers Get Schooled on Technology Use for Classrooms



More than one hundred fifty teachers take part in a technology conference at Greenbush Education Service Center. While computers and i-pads aren't new to classrooms, educators are getting tips on how to get the most out of them without students getting off track.



"Welcome to our school, " singing to the tune of the Flo Rida song, Frank Layden elementary students appear in a parody music video about leadership. Their fifth grade teacher Tim Vesco used it to demonstrate how he and his students create parody music videos at the Greenbush Technology Conference. It’s a way to use technology that teachers want to learn.



First year teacher Erissa Porras said she made her own rap video about poetry in tenth grade and wanted to incorporate the idea now that she’s teaching in Fredonia. She hoped to learn from Vesco, “Where does he get the track from? How does he do that legally?”



Vesco and tech conference organizers say technology reaches kids on their level. But believe content must come first.

Vesco advised, “Give them some parameters, some guidelines to follow and they’ll get to it. It’s all over youtube and who they look up to as stars sort of.”

He added. “Content comes first. Make sure we're not just playing with cool toys in the classroom.”



Helen Henson from Hiller elementary in Neodesha loves using parody songs but warns, “We have to be careful that the lyrics are appropriate for the classroom to start with.” But she likes it as a learning tool. She commented, “I think it keeps them more on track with the subject matter because they have to focus on the subject and they feel they're having fun rather than learning.”



Teachers also got to experiment with virtual reality tools which allow interaction with 3d images. The downside.

"Three thousand bucks a pop!” exclaimed Jodi Russell from Galena Middle School. “Yeah, it’s quite expensive but depending upon the quality of education you want to give to your kids, I could see this as being a great benefit." She saw a full skeleton with the heart and arteries functioning.



While technology can be expensive teachers were also taught how to use some of the tools they already have. Whether its online apps or something like Garage band, which Erissa Porras already had on her computer. She said, "The biggest thing in getting kids engaged is reaching out and hooking them with what interests them and these days what interests them is technology ."



Teachers own parody skills were put to the test at the end of the session. A group sang to the tune of Miley Cyrus’ Party in the USA, "Everybody seems so techie!"



And even Vesco who’s a true techie warns,"You don’t want to overuse it especially in an elementary setting, um. I know I use technology a lot but I’m not putting away the crayons, the colored pencils, and construction paper. We're still doing hands on things. Kids need a good balance.

Greenbush officials said technology should not be used simply for the sake of using technology but to further student learning.

