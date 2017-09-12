Quantcast

Teachers Get Schooled on Technology Use for Classrooms

GIRARD, KANSAS -


More than one hundred fifty  teachers take part in a technology conference at Greenbush Education Service Center.  While computers and i-pads aren't new to classrooms, educators are getting tips on how to get the most out of them without students getting off track.
 

 "Welcome to our school, "  singing to the tune of the Flo Rida song, Frank Layden elementary students appear in a parody music video about leadership. Their fifth grade teacher Tim Vesco used it to  demonstrate how he and his students create  parody music videos at the Greenbush Technology Conference.  Its a way to use technology that  teachers want to learn.

First year teacher Erissa Porras said she made her own rap video about poetry in tenth grade and wanted to incorporate the idea now that shes teaching in  Fredonia. She hoped to learn from Vesco, Where does he get the track from? How does he do that legally?

Vesco and  tech conference organizers say technology reaches kids on their level. But believe content must  come first.
 Vesco advised, Give  them some parameters, some guidelines to follow and theyll get to it. Its all over youtube and who they look up to as stars sort of. 
 He added. Content comes first. Make sure we're not just playing with cool toys in the classroom.

Helen Henson from Hiller elementary in Neodesha  loves using parody songs but warns, We have to be careful that the lyrics are appropriate for the classroom to start with. But she likes it as a learning tool. She commented, I think it keeps them more on track with the subject  matter because they have to focus on the subject and they feel they're having  fun rather than learning.

Teachers also got to experiment with virtual reality tools which allow interaction with 3d images. The downside.
"Three thousand bucks a pop! exclaimed Jodi Russell from Galena Middle School. Yeah, its quite expensive but depending upon  the quality of education you want to give to your kids, I could see this as being a great benefit." She saw a full skeleton with the heart and arteries functioning.

 
While technology can be expensive teachers were also taught how to use some of the tools they already have. Whether its online apps or something like Garage band, which Erissa Porras already  had on her  computer.  She said, "The biggest thing in getting kids engaged is  reaching out and hooking them with what interests  them and these days what interests them is technology ."

Teachers own parody skills were put to the test at the end of the session. A group sang to the tune of Miley Cyrus Party in the USA,  "Everybody seems so techie!"
 

And even  Vesco whos a true techie warns,"You dont want to overuse it especially in an elementary setting, um.  I know I use technology a lot but Im not putting away the crayons, the colored pencils, and construction paper. We're still doing hands on things. Kids need a good balance.
 Greenbush officials said technology should not be used simply for the sake of using technology but to further student learning.
 

