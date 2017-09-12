Quantcast

Pittsburg City Leaders Tour Block 22 Progress

     City officials in Pittsburg got their first look at the progress being made on the Block 22 Project downtown.
     They were given a tour of 2 of the buildings.
Ahead of their regular commission meeting, Pittsburg city leaders got an up-close look at progress downtown. 
They got a look at the National Bank building and the Crowell Drugs building.
Gray: "We were able to tour them before the demolition started, so to see them now with all the demolition complete, and the framing started and we can kinda start seeing where those rooms will be located and how people will be filling in the building it was pretty cool pretty awesome."
Shawn Naccarato  is the Chief Strategy Officer at Pitt State -- he says this project has historical importance.
Shawn: "These four buildings were the first four buildings in the history of Pittsburg in downtown Pittsburg, and you think about the number of hopes and dreams, and great life stories that were lived in and out of these buildings that were at this corner of 4th and Broadway, and the fact that we're going to rejuvenate and revitalize that for the next era of entrepreneurship."
But there's more than just historic renovation going on...
Shawn: "Really it's not about just renovation and revitalization of downtown Pittsburg, this is really about cultural change and progress for the entire region, so what we're excited about is that students are going to have an opportunity to be a part of that, i think we're gonna draw students from all over the country long-term because this is such a unique partnership between the university and the city."
And the mayor says this project is key to the city.
Gray: "A lot of money is being invested to make this work, so there's a significant push and a significant amount of commitment behind this project."
And it's that commitment that mayor gray says keeps this project moving forward, day by day.
     Work on the project is scheduled to wrap-up by August of next year.

