Former Pittsburg PD Officer Charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery and Official Misconduct

On September 12, 2017, former Pittsburg Police Officer Jessie Edward Loren Davis, 22 years of age, of Carthage, MO. surrendered himself to authorities at the Crawford County Jail after a warrant for his arrest was issued. The warrant was obtained by Crawford County Sheriff’s Office Investigators through Crawford County District Court. Davis was arrested on two counts- Count 1- Aggravated Sexual Battery and Count 2- Official Misconduct.

Count 1 alleges that on or about the 26th day of August, 2017, Davis “did unlawfully, feloniously and without consent”, touch an adult female “who, at the time, was 16 or more years of age and overcome by force or fear, with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of the defendant or another.”

Count 2 alleges that on or about the 26th day of August, 2017, Davis “did unlawfully and without lawful authority knowingly conceal evidence of a crime, to-wit: domestic battery; and at the time of the commission of the act, Jessie Edward Loren Davis was a public officer and acting in his public capacity or under color of the officer’s office or employment.”

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a request from the Pittsburg Police Department to investigate possible criminal activity involving Davis after Pittsburg Police had opened up an internal investigation related to the incident.

Over the course of the investigation, Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained information that Davis and another member of the Pittsburg Police Department responded to a Domestic Disturbance in Pittsburg, KS where a male and female were involved in an altercation. The female party was placed into custody by the officers and was transported by Davis to the Crawford County Jail. During the transport, the female arrestee told investigators that Davis asked her if she would show him her breasts and allow him to touch them. The arrestee indicated she lifted her shirt and was able to maneuver herself into a position that allowed Davis to reach through the patrol cars partition into the back seat where he touched her breasts. The arrestee implied that she did this out of fear and was afraid of what might happen if she declined the officer’s request.

The arrestee further told investigators that Davis had told her that he would manipulate the Domestic Violence report he was filing. He indicated to her that it would possibly help her get out of those charges associated with the incident.

Jessie Edward Loren Davis is presumed innocent unless and until the allegations against him are proved beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This incident remains under investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis posted bond - $25,000

(Press Release from Crawford County Sheriff's Office)

# # #

Statement From Pittsburg Police Department:

A complaint was brought to our agency’s attention resulting in an internal investigation. The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave, and within a few days he was no longer employed with the city. This individual was a new employee, having worked with the city of Pittsburg for seven months. The police department and the community are always disappointed when a situation such as this arises. This incident was referred to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.

# # #