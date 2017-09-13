NEO Endows Earnie and Mary Patterson Baseball/Softball Scholarship

Mr. Earnie Patterson has endowed a scholarship at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) in memory of his wife of almost sixty years, Mrs. Mary Patterson. Mr. Patterson had already endowed $14,000 and has committed to contributing another $10,000 to the scholarship that will support an annual scholarship for one member of the NEO Baseball Team and one member of the NEO Softball Team. Mrs. Patterson passed away in 2016 and had served as an NEO staff member for 25 years before her retirement in 2009. As an alumni of the NEO baseball team, Mr. Patterson has requested the players receiving the $500 scholarship to be selected by the head baseball and softball coaches.

“The NEO Development Foundation is grateful to Mr. Patterson for endowing a scholarship in memory of his wife. Mary dedicated 25 years of service to the College as an employee in the Business Office, so she saw firsthand the benefits of scholarship funding,” said Jennifer Walker, executive director of the NEO Development Foundation. “Since the Pattersons were also loyal fans of the NEO softball and baseball programs, it seemed especially fitting to create a scholarship to assist these student-athletes.”

For more information on the Earnie and Mary Patterson Scholarship, contact Jennifer Walker at Jennifer.hessee@neo.edu.

