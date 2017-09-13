Live Well hires new grant coordinator, community liaison

Live Well Crawford County announced today that Matt O’Malley has joined the team as the new grant coordinator and community liaison for the HCI (Healthy Communities Initiative) Health Equity in Kansas grant.



The health equity grant was recently awarded to Live Well by the Kansas Health Foundation and is a $262,500 grant with a grant cycle which started July 1, 2017, and extends through Dec. 31, 2020.



O'Malley joins Live Well having most recently served as the Site Director for the Lord’s Diner in Pittsburg and has been instrumental in its success since startup in 2016.



“I am very excited to join the Live Well team," O'Malley said. "It has been a pleasure working on hunger relief in Pittsburg during my time at The Lord’s Diner. I am looking forward to expanding my focus to improve all areas of health equity in Crawford County, and continuing to better the lives of our community members.”



Brad Stroud, Executive Director for Live Well Crawford County said O'Malley brings a lot of experience and existing relationships in the non-profit business sector to Live Well.



"He has written and coordinated grants in the past, and he has dealt in health equity issues every day in his position as Site Director at the Lord’s Diner," Stroud said. "Health equity was an obvious passion of his in the interview process and we are excited to have Matt join the Live Well team. We think Matt will do great things for the Crawford County citizens and will be a valuable asset as Live Well continues to grow.”

(Press Release from Live Well Crawford County)