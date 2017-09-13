Greenbush Day - September 17th

Dr. Elias Tawil will offer free Prostate Screenings from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sep. 29 at the Via Christi Cancer Center. The screening includes lab draw and a digital exam. Each exam should only last about 10 minutes. Participants will receive a letter informing them of their results. Guidelines, as set forth by the American Cancer Society, are as follows: Age 50 for men who are at average risk of prostate cancer and are expected to live at least 10 more years. Age 45 for men at h...