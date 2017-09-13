Former Pittsburg Police Officer Charged with Sexual Battery and Misconduct

Charges are filed against a now, former Pittsburg police officer. The Crawford county sheriff’s office is now handling the investigation.

Twenty-two year old Jessie Edward Loren Davis of Carthage is charged with aggravated sexual battery and official misconduct.



He was part of the Pittsburg police force for just seven months when the alleged misconduct occurred.

Davis and another officer with the Pittsburg police department had been called to a domestic violence incident August 26th of 2017. A woman was arrested for striking her partner. As Davis, transported the arrested woman to the Crawford county jail, he's accused of asking to see and touch her breasts. She alleges she lifted her shirt and the officer touched her through the partition of the vehicle. The victim said she did so out of fear and coercion.

Sheriff Dan Peak said, "The allegations were that the officers would try to manipulate the report so that the arrestee could possibly get out of the charges they were facing at the time.”

The victim reported the alleged assault to Pittsburg police administration which conducted an internal investigation and put Davis on administrative leave. The Pittsburg police now say Davis no longer work for the city.

Pittsburg police wouldn’t comment on camera but in a statement said, "The police department and the community are always disappointed when a situation such as this arises."

Pittsburg Police officials said Davis was a graduate of the Missouri Southern State University police academy.

Davis is free on a twenty-five thousand dollar bond.

