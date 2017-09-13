Fatality Crash in Joplin

On 09-12-2017 at 2:58 PM the Joplin Police Department responded to an injury crash in the area of 7th and Rex. Jason Hall, age 21, of Neosho was operating a silver 2003 Nissan Maxima Eastbound on 7th Street and crossed into the inside Westbound lane of travel, colliding with a Westbound blue 2016 Ford F150, operated by John Finch of Baxter Springs, Kansas. A grey 2006 Ford 500 operated by Shemaiah Khopang of Joplin, Missouri was Westbound on 7th Street and collided with the F150 during the crash.

Jason Hall was pronounced dead at the scene. John Finch was transported to a local hospital by Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. Shemaiah Khopang had no apparent injuries.

This traffic crash is being investigated by the Joplin Police Department Traffic Division.