Ready to Rock in Bourbon County

Bourbon County, KS and the city of Fort Scott have a gift for local businesses: 3000 tons of gravel! The county has partnered with Fort Scott's economic development council to provide free gravel for businesses within the county limits.

"This was just a need that we saw for the community and a way that the city and county could continue to partner together, for the betterment of Bourbon County," said Rachel Pruitt, Fort Scott's economic development director.

The program will provide Fort Scott's BEDCO council with 3000 tons of gravel annually. Bourbon County businesses will be able to apply for the gravel for commercial use, at 300 tons per application, so long as the commercial property is within county limits. Approved businesses will get the gravel and even have it delivered by city crews, free of charge. But what does it take to get an application approved?

"We really look to see how we can help businesses that have been here, and will sustain employment here for years to come. So we really look at business retention and business expansion," said Pruitt.

Bourbon County's new gravel giveaway program may still be in its infancy, but it's already seen success at LaRoche field. Fort Scott's famous baseball complex has already covered its driveway and parking lot with free bourbon county gravel.